Illegal marijuana growing operation uncovered

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — A search warrant executed Tuesday morning resulted in the discovery of an illegal marijuana growing operation.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant at a residence on the 2100 block of Washington Road in Concord Township. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the growing operation was a taking place inside the residence and one of the residence members was arrested and incarcerated as a result. Cynthia F. Bond, 53, of Covington, was charged with third-degree felony illegal cultivation of marijuana and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs in connection with this incident.

Bond was arraigned Wednesday morning and is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total of $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for Bond was scheduled for Dec. 27.

According to reports, the investigation is still ongoing.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (937) 440-3965. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips.

Woman incarcerated, faces felony charges

