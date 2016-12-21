Archdiocese offers fund for tuition help

CINCINNATI — Applications are now being accepted for Catholic school tuition assistance made possible by One Faith, One Hope, One Love, the Cincinnati archdiocese’s historic capital campaign.

The campaign, the largest of its kind for the archdiocese since the 1950s, will provide $2 million in needs-based K-12 tuition help covering the 2017-18 academic year. Dollar amounts of individual awards will be determined on Feb. 2, by the Catholic Education Foundation for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati (CEF) after assessing the needs and number of applicants through Jan. 31. CEF was created to supervise and implement the campaign’s tuition fund.

For more information and to apply, families can go to catholicbestchoice.org. For more information about the capital campaign, go to 1faith1hope1love.org.

One Faith, One Hope, One Love has raised more than $166 million to date, of which more than $60 million has been paid, to support components including Catholic education, vocations, retired priests, local parish priorities, and Catholic charities/social services. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has the nation’s sixth-largest Catholic school network, encompassing 111 primary and secondary facilities in a 19-county area, including Miami County.