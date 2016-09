Fly-in set for Saturday

TROY — The WACO RC Barnstormers will host their annual fly-in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at WACO Historical Society Field, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

There will be a $5 landing fee for those who wish to being their RC. A free lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact R. Hunter Russell at (937) 901-4051 or by email at [email protected]