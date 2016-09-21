Hobart Arena gears up for ice season

• Best of John Williams performed by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will be held April 9.

• Stayin Alive — One Night with the Bee Gees will be held Oct. 29.

• The junior hockey season will begin Sept. 26. There are currently 105 participants registered, including the initiation program. The numbers are up from last season’s 85 participants.

TROY — Hobart Arena Executive Director Ken Siler said the arena will be adding back its ice next week to kick off the season’s skating, despite the ongoing construction project.

Siler gave the board members an update about the construction project at the monthly recreation board meeting Wednesday. Members Doug Jackson and Tom Dunn were not present.

Hobart Arena’s $9.6 million renovation project is adding 50 percent to the current square footage of the arena. The expansion will include new restrooms, a kitchen, concessions, multi-purpose room, ticketing, locker room and “back of house” space where acts can have meet-and-greets before they perform, and will include a new main entrance on the south end of the facility. The entire project is expected to be complete in January 2017.

“We are working between now and the end of the week with the county and fire department to get some temporary occupancy so we can get some limited use of the space,” Siler said.

Siler said contractors are moving forward to completing the interior corridors before moving to the new additions to the arena.

“We’ll be able to function a little bit better with the corridor space,” Siler said.

Siler said the arena will be limited to the front lobby area to access the ice. The ice is expected to be down by Monday. Painting and striping for hockey is taking place this week.

Siler said he has been working with contractors to get one concession area ready and operating for the arena’s first event the first weekend of October.

Siler said the arena is only covering the ice twice for two October events and one November event through the calendar year.

Siler said it would be mid-February before the arena hosts a “non-ice event.”

Siler also presented the board a look at its “party room” rental agreement. The party room will be located by the south entrance. Up to 20 people can be seated in the space. Rental fees were approved for $200 per two-hour skating session, including admission and skate rental for up to 15 children under the age of 14 and the use of the party room. Additional fees, including beverage and food service, were also reviewed.

“We do get a lot of requests during public skating for birthday parties, but we just never had that space to be able to accommodate in that manner,” Siler said.

Siler said Dave Kerg, arena concessionaire, will be working on finalizing food and beverage plans to add to the party room rental packages. Siler said only cake and ice cream would be allowed to be carried into the party room, although the arena could also provide it if the person chooses that option. No outside beverages or food will be allowed.

A 50 percent deposit would be required two weeks before the party and the balance in full one week prior.

Recreation board members approved the rental fees contingent upon the maximum number allowed inside the room to be added at a later date. Siler said the room will hold at least hold 20 people with two tables, a counter and a sink in the room. President Marty Hobart requested the maximum capacity allowed in the room be added to the agreement.

Construction project to continue around events

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]