Area briefs

Fall fair upcoming at Newton

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton FFA and FCCLA will be holding its 86th annual Fall Fair at Newton Local Schools.

The traditional pulled pork dinner will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The Newton High School Marching Band will perform its contest show at 6 p.m. on the soccer field.

There will also be two large jumpies for kids, a kiddie tractor pull, produce exhibits, class competitions, and a dance for grades seventh through 12 to conclude the evening.

FCCLA and FFA exhibit also will be part of the event.

There will be exhibits by the FCCLA chapter in the Baked Goods, Canning, Crafts and Flowers categories. There are many divisions in each of these categories. The students as well as community members are invited to enter their entries.

There will be exhibits by the FFA chapter in the shop and crop categories with divisions of: Grain, Shop, Eggs, Hay, Silage, Vegetables, and Fruit. Also, there is a category of Agricultural promotion featuring student agricultural projects, posters, farm photography and farm displays.

Card shower for Renches

COVINGTON — There comes a time when we all need our friends. Not feeling well for quite a long time may bring back those memories when every day was a good day.

Jim and Linda Rench of Covington are both experiencing health problems. A card or a note of encouragement will help them realize that their friends are cheering them on to much better health.

To send a card or note, please mail to: Jim and Linda Rench, Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington, OH 45318.