County earns Auditor of State Award

MIAMI COUNTY — Excellent recordkeeping and a clean audit report have earned Miami County the Auditor of State Award with Distinction, according to the office of Auditor Dave Yost.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of the Auditor’s Office staff, the elected officials and deparment heads of Miami County working together to uphold high standards of recordkeeping and reporting of governmental accounting standards set forth by the GFOA (Government Finance Officers Association,” Miami County Auditor Matthew Gearhardt said on Wednesday. “We are very proud of continuing Miami County’s tradition of doing such.”

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon completing a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in the form of a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

— Ethics referrals

— Questioned costs less than $10,000

— Lack of timely report submission

— Reconciliation

— Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit

— Findings for recovery less than $100

— Public meetings or public records

• No other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entity.

“Clean financial books are vital to accountability in government,” Yost said in a press release. “Miami County is clearly committed to maintaining accurate records, and I am proud to present this award to them.”

All criteria met for clean audit report

