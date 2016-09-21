Mum Festival royalty

Stefanie Underwood | Stefanie Underwood Photography
This year’s Mum Festival court includes Mum Festival Queen Rachel Martin, first attendant Nicole Lange, second attendant Autumn Weldon, third attendant Maya Vyas, and Miss Congeniality Olivia Shirley. The queen and her court will be present throughout the weekend, riding on a special float in the parade and performing during the festival.
