Medicare Check-Up Day event planned

PIQUA – The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a division of the Ohio Department of Insurance, will visit Miami County to hold a Medicare Check-Up Day event on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the YWCA Piqua located at 418 N. Wayne St. This event is a presentation only and will begin at 2 p.m.

“Our aggressive statewide efforts have begun and we are excited to help Ohioans as they make decisions about Medicare coverage,” said Taylor, also director of the Ohio Department of Insurance. “We are holding Medicare Check-Up Day events in every county to make it easier for Ohioans to access the information they need to understand their best insurance coverage options for 2017.”

During Medicare’s annual open enrollment, Ohioans can:

• Stay on or return to Original Medicare and shop for a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan.

• Select a Medicare Advantage Plan, which provides comprehensive health benefits, typically including drug coverage.

• Determine if their existing coverage will continue to meet their health insurance needs.

Attendees can also learn more about recent Medicare plan changes and financial assistance programs, which help pay prescription drug costs and Part B premiums. Protecting Against Fraud and Identity Theft Taylor warns Ohioans to be aware of predatory sales practices during open enrollment.

The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) will be present at Check-Up Day events to encourage Medicare recipients to protect their Medicare card, and explain how to detect fraudulent behavior and how to report issues. If a consumer suspects wrongdoing, they should call the department’s Fraud and Enforcement hotline at 1-800-686-1527 or the SMP at 1-800-488-6070.

Those unable to attend a Medicare Check-Up Day event can contact OSHIIP at 1-800-686-1578, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information including specific plan details is available at www.medicare.gov.