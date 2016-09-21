Local musicians perform at community festival

Carter Klpfenstein, 9, son of Julie and Darrel Klopfenstein, of Jackson Center, performs “How Great Is Our God” during the 3rd Annual Botkins Community Christian Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. The festival was put on by the Botkins Ministerial Association. It included musicians from participating congregations of St. Paul, Botkins United Methodist Church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and St. Lawrence Catholic Church, among others.

Riley Szelagowski, 12, daughter of Jamie and Jerry Szelagowski, of Wapakoneta, sings “This Is Amazing Grace” while Kristin Vaubel plays the guitar during the 3rd Annual Botkins Community Christian Music Festival at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.