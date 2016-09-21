New Creation Counseling receives accreditation

MIAMI COUNTY — New Creation Counseling Center has been accredited for a period of three years for its Outpatient Integrated Mental Health and Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment for Adults, Adolescents and Children.

New Creation Counseling Center is a non-profit affiliate of Ginghamsburg Church that has been providing outpatient-counseling services for more than 20 years. The main office is in Tipp City, with satellite locations at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua, as well as at EUM Church in Greenville, Fairhaven Church in Centerville, and the Fort McKinley Campus of Ginghamsburg in Dayton.

The latest accreditation is the third consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has awarded to New Creation Counseling Center. By pursuing and achieving accreditation, New Creation Counseling Center has demonstrated that it meets international standards for quality and is committed to pursuing excellence.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows New Creation’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

New Creation’s mission is to offer distinctively Christian counseling services to all persons in need, regardless of their ability to pay. Visit newcreationcounselingcenter.org, or call (937) 667-4678 for an appointment.