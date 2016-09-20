Council OKs rezoning requests

TROY — Troy City Council approved two rezoning ordinances at its regular meeting on Monday.

All council members were present.

Public hearings were held for both rezoning issues, with no one speaking for or against the ordinances.

O-42-2016 is the rezoning of lnlot 7504, Parcel No. D08-101146, from M-2, Light Industrial District, to B-2, General Business District. This is the address of 2569 W. Main St. The parcel consists of 1.689 acres. The property owners are Douglas K. and Jacqueline A. Lillicrap and Robert W. and Megan L. Lillicrap. The applicants are Wen Chun and Yanging Hsiang, prospective owners of the parcel. The structure on the parcel is currently vacant, but was previously used as a residence.

0-43-2016 is the rezoning of part of lnlot 9891, Parcel No. D45-002549, from the dual zoning of A-R, Agriculture-Residential District, and R-1, Single Family Residential District, to the single zoning of R-1, Single Family Residential District. This is 19.821 acres of the Halifax Subdivision, located east of Piqua-Troy Road and north of Troy-Urbana Road. R-1 zoning requires a minimum lot size of 40,000 square feet. The property owner and applicant is the Halifax Land Company, LLC by Frank Harlow, president.

No comments were made by city officials.

Council member Tom Kendall reported the inaugural event, Be The Match 5K, held at Treasure Island Park was a success. More than 100 participants attended and approximately $11,000 was raised for the organization at the event.

Kendall also said 10 new people signed up to a bone marrow donor. Kendall shared several stories from the 5K participants who attended the event.

“It was a pretty amazing event,” Kendall said. “We want to thank everyone who took part in this.”

Kendall said they will host the event again next year.

Lynne Snee also congratulated the Troy High School band for qualifing for state competition for the 37th year in a row.

The following resolutions and ordinances were adopted at the meeting:

Resolutions

R-40-2016 Accepting tax levies certified by the Miami County Budget Commission

R-41-2016 SBD Loan to Integrity Services AES, LLC, dba ReU Smoothie+Juice Bar. Council member Robin Oda asked for clarification about the food truck listed as collateral for the loan. Director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington explained the business started out as a mobile food truck business and will expand to include a store front in downtown Troy.

R-42-2016 ODOT Consent, Bridge Inspection Program

Ordinances

O-42-2016 Rezone Inlot 7504 from M-2, Light Industrial District, to B-2, General Business District, address of 2569 W. Main St. — Third reading

O-43-2016 Rezone part of IL 9891, 19.821 acres of Halifax Subdivision from R-1, Single Family Residential District and A-R, Agriculture-Residential District to the single zoning of R-1, Single Family Residential District

O-46-2016 Mortgage Release, T&M Troy Properties. The loan has been paid in full.

O-47-2016 Accepting Final Plat Stonebridge Meadows PD Section Four & dedication of Right-of-Way — First reading

For more information, visit www.troyohio.gov.

Juice bar loan also approved by council

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews