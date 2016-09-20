Miami East BOE reviews report card

CASSTOWN — Board member John Demmitt thanked Dr. Todd Rappold for his insight regarding the district’s mixed results from the state report card released last week.

“I appreciate your comments and information regarding the grade card coming out. You have challenges and thanks for your efforts and all your staff,” Demmitt said.

Dr. Rappold said there seems to be a lot of confusion, but community members and parents know students are getting a quality education.

“There’s certainly areas we need to improve upon. Staff, parents, students are well aware of it. We’ve made some dramatic improvement in areas we had struggled in the past. We fully anticipate to make strides again this year,” he said.

Dr. Rappold said the addition of Chromebooks in all three buildings have been a welcome addition to help student learning.

“I continued to be amazed at the kindergarten, first, second graders that are using Chromebooks on a daily basis. We think it will benefit those kids as they progress through,” he said.

Rappold said the district invested in updating its math text book this year and are looking at new English/literature text books for next year.

Miami East Local Schools’ component scores on their 2016 report card include:

• Achievement — C

• Gap Closing — F

• K-3 Literacy — F

• Progress — A

• Graduation Rate — A

• Prepared for Success — C

Board member Kevin Accurso noted the district paid Upper Valley Medical Center $1 for athletic trainer Annette Bair’s service. Treasure Lisa Fahnke explained that the $1 invoice is just a contractual obligation for otherwise free services for the district.

Accurso said the agreement with the hospital for the services has been “outstanding.”

“Anyone out here involved in an athletic program knows how involved she is and how much time she devotes to the school and to the kids,” Accurso said. He thanked Bair and UVMC for their services and said for the $1 “we get our money’s worth.”

The board approved and accepted the following grants: $100 from Dr. Gordon for the elementary principal’s fund; $200 from the Miami East Education Foundation for the Junior High Principal’s fund for the “Functional Tuesday Project;” $359.81 from MEEF for the Fourth grade science enrichment and All About Air program; and $2,400 from National FFA for the Miami East FFA Program.

Miami County Education Center Superintendent Tom Dunn reviewed the district’s board results from a self-appraisal survey. Dunn commended the board for its participation. Dunn said the board scored high marks in the area of communication with each other. The only areas in need of improvement they board reported was seeking input from the community and more timely board evaluations for administration.

The next Miami East BOE meeting will be 7 p.m. Oct. 17, at the high school.

