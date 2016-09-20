Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 16

BURGLARY: A subject broke into the listed residence in the 6000 block of McMaken Road, Newberry Twp., by kicking in the back door. Items were moved around inside the house and evidence collected.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: The reporting party advised around 7:30 a.m. this morning a male subject was observed at the rear of his residence. The subject then threw something and broke a window by the back door. This was witnessed by a neighbor. She yelled at the subject and he left on foot westbound.

DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy made a traffic stop for a moving violation on Westview Road, Piqua. At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver and front seat passenger were charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia. The three back seat passengers were all charged with drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 17

OVI: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for a moving violation on Wood Street, Piqua. The deputy identified the driver as the defendant Jerry Patty and after further investigation Mr. Patty was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for OVI.

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail for an assault complaint. Correction Officer Gullette stated that inmate David Jergens spit in his face while conducting checks.

The deputy made attempt to speak with inmate Jergens. Inmate Jergens stated he had spit in the face of Correction Officer Gullette and then stuck his head in a toilet. Inmate Jergens would not compete a written statement and would not give me any other information concerning this incident.

Sept. 18

MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to 7805 Falknor Road, Newberry Township Ohio, in reference to an accident involving a motorcycle. After arriving on scene and speaking with the driver of the motorcycle, it was determined that he was making a turn in a driveway when his female passenger fell off the back and broke her wrist. It was determined no traffic violations were committed.

POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of County Road 25-A and Stone Circle in Concord Township Ohio, for failure to display a front license plate. At the conclusion of the stop, a traffic citation was issued for the front plate violation, and a minor misdemeanor citation was issued for possession of one ounce of marijuana.

SHOTS FIRED: A deputy responded to the 5000 block of Stillwell Road, Washington Township Ohio, in reference to a shots fired call. After speaking with the home owner, all parties were warned for weapons while intoxicated.

Sept. 19

THEFT: The reporting party stated clothing had come up missing from her son’s residence in the 600 block of E. High St. Pleasant Hill.

BURGLARY REPORT: A deputy responded to 3900 block of Iddings Road, Union Township Ohio, on a burglar alarm call. The deputy arrived on scene and noticed the front door was cracked open. Deputies cleared the residence. While doing so, one of the three neighbors came over to the residence. After clearing the house, we spoke with the neighbor and told him why we were there. He advised he knew the neighbors well and provided their information. The homeowners advised that a few things did look out of place but could not identify anything being taken. The deputy advised the couple that I would make a report including the pictures of the scene.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: A deputy observed the listed vehicle to pull in the driveway of 6658 S. Dayton -Brandt Road. After several passes the occupants of the vehicle did not exit the vehicle. After and investigation the driver of the listed vehicle was charged with Driving Under Suspension, Trespassing, and Open Container. The passenger was charged with CCW, Improperly handling of a Firearm, Trespassing, and Open Container.