Local farmers to be honored

LONDON — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) will be recognizing five farming families who are conservation leaders in agriculture from across Ohio at the 54th annual Farm Science Review this week. Among the honorees are William and Shawna Wilkins of Miami County.

The 33rd annual Conservation Farm Family Awards will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Farm Science Review, 135 State Route 38 NE in London, Ohio. The event will be in the Steven P. Hawkins Amphitheater – Lot 323.

ODA Division of Soil and Water Conservation Chief Kirk Hines will be present, along with Ohio Farm Bureau Vice President of Public Policy Yvonne Lesicko, Ohio Farmer Editor Jennifer Kiel, and Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts President Kris Swartz.

The Conservation Farm Family Awards program has recognized Ohio farm families since 1984 for their exemplary efforts in conserving soil, water, woodlands, wildlife and other natural resources on their farmland.