DAYTON — Holly Clagett, 2016 graduate of Troy High School, was recognized at a scholarship reception at the Sinclair Conference Center in downtown Dayton on Aug. 11 as a recipient of a regional scholarship, presented to new full-time students attending Sinclair Community College who reside outside of Montgomery County.

Clagett is pursuing an associate degree in Dental Hygiene.

The Regional Scholarship provides $1,000 per semester to assist with tuition. Recipients of the scholarship must have at least a 3.0 high school GPA when applying. For more information about Sinclair’s High School Scholarship Program, visit www.sinclair.edu/scholarships. Applications open Nov. 1.