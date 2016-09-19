Paint Out Weekend set in Tipp

TIPP CITY — If you are a nature-loving plein air artist, you’re invited to be a part of the Tipp City Area Art’s Council’s 2016 Paint Out Weekend on Oct. 7 -8.

Paint Out Weekend starts with Dinner and a Demo on Friday, Oct. 7 by one of Ohio’s finest plein air artists, Doreen St. John, whose paintings demonstrate her love of the natural environment.

“I’m inspired by the way light and color influence what we see and feel. … My work is really about relationships … the relationship between shapes, light/shadow, and between the viewer and the artist, scene, or subject.”

St. John has given workshops and exhibited her work nationally in juried outdoor art shows; has been represented in galleries in Canton, Akron, and Columbus; and has won numerous awards, including “Best of Show” for her watercolor paintings. She is represented by Turner Studio & Gallery in Columbus, and Cyrus Custom Framing & Gallery in Canton, on her website www.doreenstjohn.com and Facebook at www.facebook.com/doreenjstjohn/?ref=bookmarks.

The Dinner and a Demo evening will be held in the Hotel Gallery at 101 E. Main St. in downtown Tipp City. Coldwater Café will cater the evening’s meal. The festivities begin at 6: p.m. with a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres followed by dinner and the guest artist demonstration from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The cost of the event is $50 or $45 for TCAAC members. Tickets are limited and may be purchased online at www.tippcityartscouncil.com/paint-out-weekend, at Tipp Monroe Community Services, 3 E. Main St., Tipp City, during working hours or by contacting TCAAC at (937) 543-5115. Leave a message to have your call returned.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Paint Out Weekend continues as organizers welcome artists from all over the county and state to the day-long, free plein air paint out event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists will check in at the welcome center at the Hotel Gallery’s Gathering Room at the corner of Main and 2nd streets. Coffee, water, and snacks will be available, as well as maps of Tipp City and suggestions of potential locations. Artists are to return by 3:30 p.m. for their piece to be considered in the Paint Out competition. Artists may also bring up to three additional pieces of plein air work, at the discretion of the gallery steward, which may be exhibited and sold during the event. Artists keep all funds made from the sales.

Prizes for adult artists include:

• The Tipp City Area Arts Council Award ($200) — presented by the arts council and judged by Marti Goetz

• The Ellen Cotterman Award ($200) — presented and judged by Stan Evans and Bryan and Adam Blake

• The Studio 14 Award ($100) — presented and judged by Evelyn Staub

• Best of Show ($100) — presented and judged by Doreen St. John

Along with the Adult Paint Out, TCAAC will sponsor a Kids’ Corner Paint Out located outside the Hotel Gallery on Main and Second Streets. First, second and third places and Best of Show, judged by Randy Lukens and Marti Goetz, will be presented for the children’s category, as well.

The Tipp City Area Arts Council’s Paint out Weekend and awards are sponsored by Edison State Community College, Thrivent — Matt Buehrer, Regal, Favorite Insurance/Hamler-Gingrich Insurance Agency, Joseph Airport Toyota-Hyundai, Tipp Foundation, Luken Interiors, Hotel Gallery, Ellen Cotterman Fund for the Arts, and Studio 14.