Pet of the Week

Meet Sebastian

Born on Jan 15, 2015, Sebastian is a neutered male Pointer mix. He was found wandering in a field after being dumped by a lady who made it very clear she did not want him back. Sebastian is a very mild-mannered dog, who is both house-trained and crate-trained, but given his choice, he much prefers to be outside. Therefore, a fenced-in yard is a must for Sebastian. He does not like being crated. Also, another dog his own size would be a huge plus for him, as he loves nothing more than to romp and play. For more information on Sebastian, or any of our other dogs, puppies, cats or kittens: Please contact us at (937) 450-1227 or via email at [email protected]