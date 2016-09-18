Council to review rezoning requests

TROY — Troy City Council will consider to rezoning ordinances at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

Public hearings will held for both rezoning issues, with no one speaking for or against the ordinances.

O-42-2016 is the rezoning of lnlot 7504, Parcel# D08-101146, from M-2, Light Industrial District, to B-2, General Business District. This is the address of 2569 W. Main Street. The parcel consists of 1.689 acres. The property owners are Douglas K. & Jacqueline A. Lillicrap and Robert W. & Megan L. Lillicrap. The applicants are Wen Chun and Yanging Hsiang, prospective owners of the parcel. The structure on the parcel is currently vacant, but was previously used as a residence.

0-43-2016 is the rezoning of part of lnlot 9891, Parcel # D45-002549, from the dual zoning of A-R, Agriculture-Residential District, and R-1, Single Family Residential District, to the single zoning of R-1, Single Family Residential District. This is 19.821 acres of the Halifax Subdivision, located east of Piqua-Troy Road and north of Troy-Urbana Road. R-1 zoning requires a minimum lot size of 40,000 square feet. The property owner and applicant is the Halifax Land Company, LLC by Frank Harlow, President.

The following resolutions and ordinances will be considered at the meeting:

RESOLUTIONS

R-40-2016 Accepting tax levies certified by the Miami County Budget Commission EMERGENCY 1st Reading

R-41-2016 SBD Loan to Integrity Services AES, LLC, dba ReU Smoothie+Juice Bar EMERGENCY 1st Reading

R-42-2016 ODOT Consent, Bridge Inspection Program EMERGENCY 1st Reading

ORDINANCES

O-42-2016 Rezone Inlot 7504 from M-2, Light Industrial District, to B-2, General Business District, 3rd Reading

address of 2569 W. Main Street

O-43-2016 Rezone part of IL 9891, 19.821 acres of Halifax Subdivision from R-1, Single Family Residential 3rd Reading

District and A-R, Agriculture-Residential District to the single zoning of R-1, Single Family Residential District

O-46-2016 Mortgage Release, T&M Troy Properties EMERGENCY 1st Reading

O-47-2016 Accepting Final Plat Stonebridge Meadows PD Section Four & dedication of Right-of-Way 1st Reading

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

