Eagle Scout hopeful to host event

WEST MILTON — One area Boy Scout is hoping to inspire a love of science in other students, while also attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, by hosting a science day event for local students.

When working toward Eagle Scout rank, many Boy Scouts pick a beatification or improvement project. Boy Scout Garret Pearce, a ninth grader at Northmont High School, took a different approach, educating and hopefully inspiring other students to take an interest in science.

The event, which is planned for Oct. 8 in the Milton-Union Middle School cafeteria, is free and open to the public. Aimed primarily at elementary school through middle school-aged children, Pearce hopes the event will introduce students to different scientific subjects.

He got the idea after participating in a recent Science Olympiad competition, where he noticed that the recently-established Milton-Union team had fewer members.

Pearce, whose father teaches science in the Milton-Union school district, wanted to interest other Milton-Union students in joining the Science Olympiad team.

“I wanted to help promote their program, and at the same time I wanted to spark interest in science in general,” he said.

The event will be modeled after a Science Olympiad, and will introduce kids to different scientific disciplines with demonstrations and hands-on activities.

There will be different stations where kids can learn more about subjects like food science or forensic science. A food science demonstration would, for example, show the science behind how whipped cream is made.

“There’s a crimebusters station where there’s various powders and containers laid out and the kids will try to guess as many as they can just by observing different things about them,” he said.

He hopes students that students not only have fun and learn new things, but that they may be interested in pursuing a career in science one day.

“At the table we’ll also tell them about future careers, so if you like fingerprinting, you could go into a forensic science,” he added.

Pearce, who is active on his school’s Science Olympiad team, is also considering a career in science.

Eagle Scout requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges, as well as planning, overseeing, and completing a public service project.

As part of the project, Pearce planned all of the activities and demonstrations, rounded up volunteers to help him run the tables, and talked to local stores to get materials donated for the event.

The event will be held form noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the Milton-Union Middle School cafeteria at 7640 Milton Potsdam Rd. The event is open to everyone, but Milton-Union students can also get extra credit for attending.

Science Day set for Oct. 8 at M-U Middle School

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]

