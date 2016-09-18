Area briefs

Hayner sets film series

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? The Friday Night Movies series at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks. All films begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

This season’s series includes:

• “Young Frankenstein” — Oct. 7

• “At War with the Army” — Nov. 11

• “Dead Poets Society” — Jan 6.

• “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever” — Feb. 3

• “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” — March 3

• “The Long, Long Trailer” — April 7

The film series is intended for mature viewers and may not be appropriate for children under 13. For more information, call the Hayner at (937) 339-0457.

Fun walk upcoming

TROY — Concord Elementary PTO will host its Second annual Family Fun Walk and 5K on Oct. 15.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.

The cost is $25 per adult and $15 per child. Cut off for a race shirt is Sept. 28. Register at http://www.cantstoprunningco.com/local-races or contact 332-6730.

Participants make come in costume.