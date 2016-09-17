East reviews ‘frustrating’ report card results

CASSTOWN — Miami East Local Schools Dr. Todd Rappold said the district is taking the state report card “very serious” despite conflicting data and confusing results.

“We are taking it very serious as we progress in the new state standards we are taken it very serious,” said Dr. Rappold Friday. “Our teachers are working very hard and we fully anticipate seeing even greater gains this year.”

Dr. Rappold said one area of the state report card the district excelled in this year was the “Progress” component score. Rappold said the elementary, junior high and high school earned an ‘A’ in the area which measures one year’s growth or “progress” from the year prior.

“We interpret that to mean all of our kids improved their skills through the year which is a positive,” Dr. Rappold said.

Rappold said his district has yet to receive the state report card breakdown results to see where students measure up in their classes. Rappold also expressed frustration for the testing system that had changed tests three times in three years, providing no consistent measures for educators to effectively use to improve instruction.

“We are hopeful at the end of this year that we are giving the same test as we did last year, so the kids will recognize it and have an easier time managing the test so it’s not a completely different format it has been in the last three years,” Rappold said. “They’ve done their very best. It appears that we are getting the same test as last year so that should improve their performance.”

The district scored an ‘F’ in terms of K-3 Literacy, which Dr. Rappold said he has called the ODE several times to understand why.

“It has been a little frustrating. We called over to the state several times asking for some verification on how they are calculating K-3 literacy…we don’t always get real good responses over there. But we are confident that now we are doing all day, every day Kindergarten that will make a difference,” Rappold said. “What’s frustrating is that we don’t always get a real clear explanation as to how they are doing that calculation. Our kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third grade students are pretty good readers…I’m very confident our third graders know how to read before they go on to fourth grade. There’s something in this calculation that’s just not making a whole lot of sense.”

Rappold also said he’s confused on why the district scored another F for gap closing.

“Some of the scores they reported yesterday are just not making any sense. One column has one score and in the other column it’s the complete opposite,” said Rappold, noting the gap closing score contradicts the district’s A in progress.

Miami East Local Schools’ component scores on their 2016 report card include:

• Achievement — C

• Gap Closing — F

• K-3 Literacy — F

• Progress — A

• Graduation Rate — A

• Prepared for Success — C

Additional grades and other schools’ report cards can be found on the Ohio Department of Education’s website reportcard.education.ohio.gov.

District earns two A’s, two C’s and two F’s

By Melanie Yingst

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

