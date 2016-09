IN BRIEF:

Historical society to meet

TROY — The Troy Historical Society will have a meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the WACO Museum & Learning Aviation Center, 1865 S. County Rd. 25-A, Troy.

Museum Archivist Val Dahlem will present a program about the museum and history of the WACO Aircraft Company. For further information, contact The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at [email protected]