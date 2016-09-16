Motorists play key role in farm safety

MIAMI COUNTY — With the harvest season coming to and end and more and more tractors driving on the roadways, the Miami County Farm Bureau urges both farmers and motorists to be cautious on roadways.

“Our farmers are hard at work to feed us, so that’s the biggest thing. (Motorists) need to be patient with them and be very cautious if they think that they need to pass them,” Farm Bureau Organization Director Melinda Lee said. “That is something that we see a lot. You want to make sure that you can see for a good distance before you try to go around them.”

Lee added that farmers spend most of their time looking forward when they’re hauling equipment on the road, and should remain aware of their surroundings and everything that is going on around them.

For motorists, patience is key.

“The farmers, they understand that they might be delaying their trip, and they’ll do their best that they can to get pulled off on the side of the road at a safe location. Don’t assume that the farmer can do that immediately—they want to make sure they can find a safe place that the car can pass them,” Lee said.

In addition to road safety, most common farming accidents happen due to simple oversights. Anyone working on a farm and with farm equipment is advised to follow all safety tips given during the training received to run farming equipment. It is also advised that equipment be turned off before a person operating the equipment leaves it for whatever reason, regardless of the length of time.

“I think that’s super important, making sure that when they’re working on the equipment and anything like that, they’re making sure that it’s turned off when they’re making that quick fix,” Lee said.

Likewise, the American Farm Bureau highlights farm safety and tips for maintaining safety in and around farms on their website. Learn more at http://www.fb.org/.

By Blythe Alspaugh For the Troy Daily News

Reach Blythe Alspaugh at [email protected]

Reach Blythe Alspaugh at [email protected]