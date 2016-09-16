Provided photo

The winner in the Non-professional category of the Miami County Park District’s year-long “Captured Moments … Inspired by Nature” photo contest is “Awesome Eagle” by Michael McCullough. The contest, also sponsored by the Troy Daily News and Piqua Daily Call, also encourages photographs with park guests in them, and more information on the contest can be found at http://miamicountyparks.com/pages/photocontest.htm.

Taken by Frederick Selanders Jr., “Canal Lock” won in the Professional category of the Miami County Park District’s year-long “Captured Moments … Inspired by Nature” photo contest, also sponsored by the Troy Daily News and Piqua Daily Call. Staff encourages photographs with park guests in them, and more information on the contest can be found at http://miamicountyparks.com/pages/photocontest.htm.