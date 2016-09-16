Troy FD to unveil new ‘Safety Squad’

TROY — The Troy Fire Department is excited to announce the unveiling of”The Safety Squad,” a new mobile interactive education unit, to the public at an open house to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 3-5 p.m. at Fire Station 2. Light snacks, fire station tours, and fire safety door prizes will be provided during the event.

The fire department’s innovative plan is designed to bring awareness and education to the public in an effort to keep our community safe. Our newly repurposed ambulance, “The Safety Squad,” is a unit that will be used throughout the year at highly attended community safety events, as well as, our fire prevention and school activities through fire prevention month. The Safety Squad will also transport our inflatable fire safety house.

The Troy Fire Department implemented a coloring contest throughout all the elementary schools within our community. The mayor along with the fire department selected three winning second graders in 2016, whose drawings are currently displayed on the side of The Safety Squad. The Safety Squad will help facilitate a memorable learning experience.

The Safety Squad was made possible with the assistance of generous sponsors, including The Robinson Fund, The Mercer Group, Inc., Kettering Health Network, Premier Health Partners, Stillwater Technologies, CarStar of Troy, HV ACDirect.com, Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Troy Ford, Dave Arbogast Buick GMC, S. Howard Cheney, F&P America, MAK Dental Group, Steve and Marty Baker, ITW Food Equipment Group, Kerber Sheet Metal, Ohio CAT, The Olivine Design Studio, and Troy Community Radio. These community partnerships will also continue to fund our CO/Smoke Detector Program, bicycle helmet giveaways, child safety seat checks, and fire prevention education programs well into the future.

Fire Station 2 is located at 1528 N. Market St. in Troy. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the fire department administrative office at (937) 339-0495.