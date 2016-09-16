Tipp schools plan community outreach events

For the Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Exempted Village School district is hosting a series of Community Outreach Nights as a way to better connect with the district’s stakeholders. The district is sponsoring the events to foster two-way communication and showcase what is taking place in the classrooms.

The first of the five events takes place next week on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6- 7 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School and is open to the public.

Superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf said this a “great time to come together and reflect on what we have accomplished and look at where we want to go.” She and the building principal, Tina Smith, also will share the school’s highlights, successes and visions.

After the brief presentation, attendees will have a chance to ask questions. “We want to hear from our parents, grandparents and community members,” said Kumpf.

The other Community Outreach Nights are Sept. 29 at Tippecanoe High School, Oct. 6 at Nevin Coppock Elementary, Oct. 13 at LT Ball Intermediate, and Oct. 20 at Tippecanoe Middle School. The public is invited to all events.