Nominations sought for Community Awards

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for several of its Community Awards.

Nominations are currently being accepted for the 2016 Distinguished Citizen Award. This award has been presented annually since 1968 to an individual who has contributed a significant amount of their time back to the Troy community and whose work has added to the strength and vitality of the community. The individual must be living and/or working in the Troy area — generally, a person whose business and personal lives both benefit the community.

The Distinguished Citizen Award will be awarded at the Troy Area Chamber’s annual Recognition Banquet on Nov. 17. The deadline for the Distinguished Citizen Award is Sept. 30.

In addition, nominations are currently being accepted for the A. Robert Davies M.D. Memorial Young Man of the Year Award and the Shirley Culp Davies Memorial Young Woman of the Year Award. These awards are given annually to recognize the achievements of a young man and young woman under the age of 40, living in the Troy area, who has distinguished himself/herself through civic, work and community contributions.

The Young Man and Young Woman of the Year Awards will be awarded at the Troy Area Chamber’s Annual Dinner in 2017. The deadline for nominations for the Young Man and Young Woman of the Year is Nov. 1.

Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office or on the Chamber’s website: troyohiochamber.com. To place a name in nomination, please include a brief synopsis of the nominee’s qualifications and mail, fax, or deliver it to the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 405 SW Public Square, Suite 330, Troy, fax number: (937) 339-4944.

A list of past recipients can be viewed on the Chamber’s website: troyohiochamber.com/pages/awards.