Leadership Troy seeks applicants

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is now taking applications for the Leadership Troy program.

This program was created by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with Edison Community College. It is designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations.

Leadership Troy consists of nine full-day sessions to be held once a month from February through October. The sessions will expose the participants to a variety of social and economic issues and opportunities facing the Troy community. The program will consist of panels, lectures, on-site visit, group discussions, simulations and internship participation on a local community board.

Participants are required to serve either an internship on a local community service board, write a research paper, or participate in a team action project.

The Leadership Program will be celebrating its 33rd year of preparing residents of the Troy area to assume leadership roles in the community.

Applications for the 2017 Class of Leadership Troy are now available on the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce website (www.troyohiochamber.com/pages/leadership-troy) or at 405 SW Public Square, Suite 330, Monday through Friday from 8-5 p.m. or by calling (937) 339-8769.

The deadline for returning competed applications is Dec. 15.