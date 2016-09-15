Hayner adds new classes, instructors for fall

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present this fall’s exciting array of classes.

The Hayner Center offers adult art classes in drawing, painting, fine crafts, polymer clay, pottery, knitting, and paper crafts. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this fall, including homeschool art classes on Fridays.

The Hayner Center is proud to include dance, organization, computer technology, interior design, genealogy, and creative writing among the classes beginning in October.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is introducing five new instructors for the fall. President of The Troy Historical Society and Overfield Tavern Museum, Judy Deeter, is teaching Researching Genealogy with Off-line Sources and Troy Junior High School Language Arts teacher, Meredith Parris, is offering an after school Creative Writing workshop for teens.

Amber Owen, who recently earned a Bachelor’s degree from Columbus College of Art and Design, is teaching a children’s drawing class. Retired Gifted and Talented teacher, Elaine Stewart, is conducting a variety of children’s art classes this fall.

Retired Troy Junior High School art teacher, Julie McMiller, is offering an after school art workshop for creative students in sixth through eighth grades.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, please see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register, classes fill up quickly.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Mondays from 7-9 p.m., Tuesdayt through Thursday from 9a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, please visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.