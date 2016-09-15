Bradford man steals motorbike

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brian Mader, 32, of Bradford, after he allegedly stole a dirt bike from a home in Union Township on Wednesday.

According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to the area of Fenner and Wilson Roads on the report of a theft in progress around 7 p.m. The reporting party, a resident of Union Township had observed a male subject load a small-dirt bike into the back of a pick-up truck. The resident had placed the dirt bike near the roadway for sale. The resident followed the pick-up truck and notified authorities.

Deputies located the pick-up truck and a short pursuit ensued for several miles on Fenner Road. The pursuit ended when the pick-up truck overheated and broke down. Mader told deputies he had ingested a quantity of cocaine and heroin during the pursuit. Mader was treated by local medics and then transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies also located several pieces of mail believed to be stolen from northwestern Miami County mailboxes in the pick-up truck. Deputies have taken several thefts of mail the past week in and around the Newberry Township area.

Upon Mader’s release from the hospital, he will be incarcerated into the Miami County Jail. Mader has been charged with two counts of felony drug abuse, theft, criminal trespassing, and felony failure to comply with a law enforcement officer.

Deputies continue to investigate the theft of mail and additional charges against Mader are likely forthcoming, according to authorities.

Allegedly connected to mail thefts in area