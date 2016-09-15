Troy man to serve one year in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — Only out of prison for four days, he watched as his own girlfriend overdose on heroin and die.

Adam Plantz, 35, of Troy, will return to prison for 12 months for attempted tampering with evidence relating to his girlfriend’s overdose death last February.

On Thursday, Plantz was sentenced by Judge Christopher Gee in Miami County Common Pleas Court. It is his fifth prison term related to drug possession and abuse.

Defense attorney Stephen King, who spoke on behalf of Plantz, said, “It’s a sad case,” and how Plantz needs help to address his addiction to heroin and acquire the tools to overcome the daily battle to not use.

Plantz shared how he had only been out of prison for four days when his girlfriend, Rachel Celia, 21, had wanted to use heroin. Plantz said he was afraid she would use heroin with someone else, so they used approximately 10 caps between the two of them over the span of 10 days together, according to sheriff’s reports.

On Feb. 20, Celia overdosed on heroin at a home in the 2400 block of South County Road 25-A, Troy, where she was pronounced dead by Troy medics. Plantz hid the needles and drugs under a bed before calling 9-1-1.

“Just losing her … I’ve lost my way for some time,” Plantz said. “It’s just ruined my life … this whole drug scene…I can’t keep doing this.”

Judge Gee noted that Plantz continued to use heroin months later despite being present as his girlfriend overdosed and died while using the drug together.

Judge Gee said Plantz, whom he said was a “dead man walking,” needed to address his drug addiction with the help of prison programs and warned him to stay away from the drug while incarcerated.

“Mr. Plantz, you are a passenger on the heroin train,” Judge Gee said.

Judge Gee said he hopes Plantz can find the strength to overcome the disease “or you’ll be dead.”

“I’m not going to sit around and watch you die,” Judge Gee.

Plantz received 53 days of jail time credit. Judge Gee urged Plantz to seek treatment and programs upon his release from prison.

http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MUGSHOTS_34261388_cmyk.jpg

Adam Plantz,30, hid drugs before calling 9-1-1 after his girlfriend overdosed and died

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her Twitter @Troydailynews

