Construction moving ahead at Bethel

BETHEL TWP. — Work on the new addition to the Bethel Local Schools campus is progressing, school officials heard at a recent meeting.

At their last meeting, the Bethel school board heard a construction update from the district’s owner’s representative, Joe Harkleroad.

According to Harkleroad, work on the new building’s roof is wrapping up this week. All roof membranes are down, he said, and scuppers and downspouts are being installed.

Inside the building, work is also moving along quickly, Harkleroad said.

“If you’ve been in the building, you will see the mechanical, electrical and plumbing going on everywhere,” he said. “Especially high up in the ceiling area below the roof decking. They’re getting everything connected and tested, pressure tested. There’s a great going on.”

Major pieces of equipment are also being installed, including transformers, boilers and water heaters, Harkleroad added.

Windows are next on the construction agenda, with installation set to begin mid-October. Courtyard work is also coming along, Harkleroad said.

Wall studs are going in, especially in office and classroom areas, he added. Some drywall work has also begun.

Materials for the metal bus barn are on order and should begin arriving soon.

“That will go pretty fast and furious once the structural steel gets here in October,” Harkleroad said.

Construction began on the new wing last fall. In 2014, township voters approved a $22 million bond issue for new construction and renovation of the existing facilities.With the development of the Carriage Trails subdivision in Huber Heights, the district made the decision to add a new wing to accommodate the growing student population.

With the new addition, the district will gain 22 classrooms, a cafetorium — a combination of a cafeteria and an auditorium — and a new kitchen.

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

