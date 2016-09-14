Kyle gets upgraded playground

TROY — Recess will mean a little more to students at Kyle Elementary this year thanks to a local organization.

On Wednesday, the Kiwanis Club of Troy officially dedicated $45,000 worth of playground equipment to the city school.

“We are super excited about having a new playground here at Kyle,” said Matt Dillon, Kyle principal. “And we’re grateful to Kiwanis for their support in making it so have this new opportunity for our children.”

Jennifer Honeyman, president of the Kiwanis Club of Troy, said funds for the large donation were made possible through the sale of some land previously donated to the organization. She said the land was used and maintained as a park/campground for many years, but the cost to maintain the property became too much and the decision to sell the property was made.

“Just recently we felt we needed to reinvest the funds into the community,” Honeyman said.

Which began the fun part — deciding how they would donate the money.

“We challenged all of our members to come up with different ideas of how to use the funds and then we voted on them,” she said.

The Kyle Elementary playground was one of three projects approved. The other two were a donation to the Miracle League ball field and monies to help create an Aktion Club for Miami County, which is a branch of Kiwanis specially for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Honeyman said the equipment purchased was a joint venture with Troy City Schools. The funds were used to replace the existing equipment that was wearing out. She said members did have input on the equipment and the equipment carries the Kiwanis International logo.

“In many ways it’s like Kyle got a face lift, and it’s not only for our Kyle students, but for the community, and it’s been great,” Dillon said.

Honeyman said members hope that students and other community members enjoy the equipment for years to come.

“Our hopes are for a safe place for kids to play — not only during the school day — but after,” said Honeyman, who said the Troy Kiwanis supports the community yearly with projects that are geared towards children.

The Kiwanis Club of Troy was chartered on Nov. 14, 1923, and its motto is “Serving the children of the world.” The organization currently has approximately 70 members and continues to grow, Honeyman said.

“We always are looking to add more new members bring in new ideas and fellowship into our club,” she said.

If anyone would be interested in learning more about the work of the Troy Kiwanis, they can find them on Facebook at Kiwanis Club of Troy, OH or on their website at www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com]www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

Weekly meetings are held at noon on Wednesdays at the Troy Country Club.

“Come on out and try a meeting and see if it’s a fit,” Honeyman encouraged.

Dillon said the students are already making good use of the new items.

“Our kids, from day one, have continued to be glued to the new playground equipment, so it’s been fantastic,” he said.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News With help from the Kiwanis Club of Troy students are able to play on new equipment at the playground at Kyle Elementary School in Troy. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160908aw_Kyle_playground.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News With help from the Kiwanis Club of Troy students are able to play on new equipment at the playground at Kyle Elementary School in Troy.

Troy Kiwanis donates $45,000 for equipment

By Melody Vallieu [email protected]

Reach Melody Vallieu at [email protected]

Reach Melody Vallieu at [email protected]