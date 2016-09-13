Election draws 0.02 percent of voters

MIAMI COUNTY — Being the only candidate on the ballot for Tuesday’s special election, Democratic nominee Steven Fought needed only one vote.

Fought, a former congressional staffer, was chosen to run against U.S. Representative Warren Davidson on the Nov. 8 ballot for to represent Ohio’s 8th Congressional District. In Miami County, only 179 of the approximate 71,000 voters — or 0.02 percent of voters — cast a ballot on Tuesday.

The special election was held due to former Democratic candidate Corey Foister dropping out of the race for U.S. Representative from Ohio’s 8th Congressional District, and the district was forced to hold a special Democratic primary to elect another Democrat to run against Davidson. Davidson, a Troy businessman and Republican, was elected during the last special election held in June to fill John Boehner’s unexpired term.

If Foister had dropped out of the race within 90 days before the November election, the Democratic Party could have appointed a new candidate. Foister dropped out 117 days before the election.

The special election primary is expected to have cost Miami County approximately $77,000, which the state will reimburse.

Ohio’s 8th Congressional District includes all of Butler, Clark, Darke, Miami, and Preble counties and the southernmost portion of Mercer County.

Troy resident Susan Fogt returns a Diebold voter access card during a special election Tuesday in Miami County. Area polls were open Tuesday including Troy 5-C and Troy 6-D precincts where officials Tom Cooney, Tom Kendall, Jerry Massey and Fogt presided at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

