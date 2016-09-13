Meet the Candidates Night set

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — A Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria, 556 North Adams Street, Troy.

The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last one hour. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors to the Troy Jr. High open at 7 p.m.

This forum will feature important candidates and issues facing the voters in Troy and Concord Township in the general election and is expected to include:

U.S. House of Representatives 8th District – Warren Davidson and Steven Fought

Miami County Sheriff – David Duchak and Joe Mahan

City of Troy Tax Levy for Troy Parks

Concord Township Fire Levy Renewal

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services Levy Renewal

Tom Dunn, LT ’96, will be the emcee and written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by a media panel. Jack Hoekstra LT ’08 will be timekeeper.

This is the 26th year that Leadership Troy Alumni has sponsored Meet the Candidate Night that began in 1990.

Leadership Troy Alumni includes residents of the Troy area who, since 1984, have successfully completed an extensive program designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations.

Applications are currently available for the Leadership Troy Class of 2017. Deadline is December 15, 2016. Contact Leadership Troy at the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce for an application. www.troyohiochamber.com