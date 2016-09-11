Man stabbed at Tipp trailer park

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still investigating a report of a stabbing at the Sunshine Trailer Park in the 4000 block of State Route 40, Tipp City around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Warren Edmondson, deputies arrived to the scene where one male subject had a serious stab wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to Grandview Hospital for treatment which is believed to be serious, but not life threatening.

The suspect, Edward Shoffner, 31, of Springfield, fled the scene and is believed to be in the Clark County area.

Prior to being transported by medics,Deputy Edmondson said the victim claimed Shoffner called him over to his vehicle to talk. The victim at first believed he was punched in the stomach, and then discovered Shoffner allegedly stabbed him with a knife. Deputy Edmondson said no motive has been established at this time. Sheriff’s Office detectives are still investigating the incident.

Deputies have alerted neighboring county law enforcement to be on the look out for Shoffner’s whereabouts. No arrest has been made as of this time.

Deputies looking for subject who fled the scene