TLC renovates parking lot

Staff Reports

TROY — True Life Community Church, 56 Foss Way, has continued its renovations of the former Sherwood Bowling Alley into the parking lot.

“Just three years ago this young church had a vision to impact Troy and the surrounding communities,” according to Amanda Walter McGowan, church operations, for True Life Community Church. “This growth for this church quickly moved from a community curiosity of a once frequently attended bowling alley to a real community of believers in Christ.”

Recently, the church added the parking lot to its list of renovations.

“With new and incredible growth on the inside, the old parking lot on the outside still spoke of the past,” Walter McGowan said. “Our desire is to be a life giving church and an active part of our growing community in Troy.”

The challenge to the congregation for the parking lot project was to raise the money in six months and to be debt free on the protect. The project cost was more than half of the church’s total year’s budget, she said.

“We saw companies cut their costs along with funds coming in from anonymous sources, but most importantly our people sacrificed for something greater than themselves — the mission of Jesus,” Walter McGowan said.

The parking lot enhancements include new lights and welcoming music to greet guests as they enter the lot.

“We look forward to what the future holds, and at TLC our doors are always open. We always will have room for one more,” she said.

Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photography Members of the True Life Community Church gather in the church’s newly renovated parking lot for a photograph. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CHurch.jpg Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photography Members of the True Life Community Church gather in the church’s newly renovated parking lot for a photograph.