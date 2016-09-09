MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt set the bond on Friday for the last of four individuals arrested on warrants related to a Tipp City drug ring. Segura appeared in court along with defense attorney Jon Paul Rion at the pre-trial and bond hearing.

Due to the severity of the charges and the risk to the community, Judge Pratt set Erick Segura’s blanket bond at $500,000 on Friday.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins said of the four individuals incarcerated related to the wholesale drug ring, Erick Segura “had more predicate acts” than the other individuals’ charges and asked for the substantial cash bond.

Rion said Segura complied with local law enforcement at the time of the drug ring in 2013. Rion said Segura complied with all conditions of his bond and his house arrest and obtain employment and stayed in the area knowing the case would be presented again to a grand jury. The initial charges were dismissed in 2013 due to the scope of the investigation involving several state and national law enforcement agencies, according to Watkins.

Watkins said, “We did, in fact, have to dismiss to give us time to issue subpoenas and receive records and put this whole case together.”

Erick Segura was indicted on the following charges: First-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; Second-degree felony conspiracy to engage in pattern of corrupt activity; 27 counts of first-degree felony aggravated funding of drug trafficking with three specifications for vehicle forfeiture; third-degree felony money laundering; two counts of felony possession of heroin; one count of first-degree felony and one count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine; fifth-degree possession of heroin; third-degree possession of marijuana and fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon with vehicle forfeiture.

He could face a life sentence to prison if convicted on all charges.

A date for Segura’s five-day jury trial is tentatively set for Oct. 12 with a final pre-trial hearing set for Sept. 26.

Erick’s brother Mario Segura, 33, and his wife, Aleesha Segura-White, 22, entered not guilty pleas on Tuesday on grand jury indictments related to a slew of charges in connection with a large-scale drug operation uncovered approximately 18 months ago. Jose Barajas, 36, of Huber Heights, also entered a not guilty plea on related charges.

The Seguras were served warrants for their arrest related to the drug ring at 109 N. First St., Tipp City, residence last week. The drug activity was a “wholesale” operation, not street level deals, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dave Duchak.

They remain incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Tipp man’s bond set for $500,000

By Melanie Yingst

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

