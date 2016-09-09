Pet of the Week

Meet Marney

Marney was picked up while running loose late at night. She was never reclaimed by her owner, so she is now available to be adopted at the Miami County Animal Shelter. Marney is about 2 years old. She is pretty mild-mannered. Marney is a little shy back in the kennel until she gets to know you and then she is the sweetest girl ever. If you would be interested in this dog, stop in and ask to meet her, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, at 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call 332-6919, or email [email protected] for more information. Visit http://www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.