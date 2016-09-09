Michigan men jailed for drug possession

MIAMI COUNTY — Two men from Michigan have been charged with first-degree felony bulk drug possession following a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Wednesday.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Ohio State Patrol troopers pulled over a passenger car with Florida license plates for following too close, lanes of travel and traffic control device violations on southbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 73, near Troy.

The driver, Oba Harabu Bonds, of Michigan, was found to have had an active license suspension. Passenger Sondai Harris and Bonds gave conflicting reports of their travels to state troopers. Neither subject was listed as the holder of the rental car.

Troopers deployed the K-9 unit, which alerted to the rear of the car. Troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a black plastic bag behind a piece of plastic in the truck area.

Drugs recovered included 57 grams of marijuana, 59 pills of 15 mg Oxycodone pills, and 125.5 grams of cocaine.

Both Bonds and Harris were incarcerated at the Miami County Jail on first-degree felony possession of cocaine (greater than 100 grams), third-degree felony possession of a schedule II controlled drug in bulk, fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Bonds was also cited for driving under suspension and traffic control device violations.

