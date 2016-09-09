Area briefs

Local businesses to be featured

TROY — The Miami County Republican Women’s annual luncheon and style show is set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Ave., Troy.

The event raises funds for scholarships for women attending Edison State Community College.

This year’s featured businesses include Ark & Echo, a boutique in downtown Troy, and That Place on Main in Tipp City.

Door prizes will be awarded, and ladies are welcome to stay for card games. All ladies are welcome; it is not necessary to be a member of the Miami County Republican Women in order to attend the event. Reservations are closed for this event.

For more information, contact chapter president, Ann Baird at 335-4338.

Hayner class, garage sale dates set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is closed for renovation until Oct. 3, however class registration will be available on the center’s website at troyhayner.org, by mailing your payment and registration to 301 W. Main St., Troy, or by calling the Hayner at 339-0457. In addition, a “Front Porch Registration Event” will be held from 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23.

Also on Sept. 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Hayner will hold a garage sale on the front lawn. Items for sale include: surplus art supplies, Christmas trees and decorations, carpeting, vacuum cleaners, chairs, TV, mower, and other miscellaneous items.

During the closing, the staff will still be available and can be accessed through our website or by email and all telephone messages will be checked daily.

Library joins Voter Registration Day

TROY — Troy-Miami County Public Library has joined National Voter Registration Day, the largest one-day effort to register voters in the US. A table for voter registration will be set up in the library from 9 a.m to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27. Anyone over the age of 18 can register to vote.

Have you moved since Election Day 2015? Make sure you’re registered to vote at your new address.

National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of every September by thousands of volunteers, celebrities, organizations, businesses and elected officials from all over the country. This single day of coordinated grassroots, digital and media efforts is aimed at creating a pervasive awareness of voter registration opportunities — reaching hundreds of thousands of new voters who would not register otherwise. Visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org to learn about events in your area or to use the online tools to learn about getting registered in your state. You can also find more information at www.facebook.com/voterregistrationday and www.twitter.com/voterregday.

The library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 134, or visit tmcpl.org.