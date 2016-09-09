Trustees put medical marijuana moratorium in place

Staff Reports

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Monroe Township Trustees passed a resolution in their Sept. 6 meeting that prohibits the location of licensed medical marijuana related businesses within the unincorporated area of Monroe Township for a one year period, that being until Sept. 7, 2017.

This one-year period will allow the local board time to learn more about the State’s licensing and inspection process, zoning decisions, and other limitations affecting location of these businesses, as well as to determine “the appropriateness of allowing such a business within the area of Monroe Township.” Notification of this action will be sent on to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and the Miami County Planning and Zoning Board regarding this moratorium period.

The township trustees also reminded residents of the upcoming township tax levies that will be on the 2016 November Ballot. These issues include a combined levy for fire protection and emergency services in the unincorporated area of Monroe Township of 2.0 mills for a five-year period of 2017-2021, and a 0.5 mill levy for Tipp-Monroe Community Services as a township-wide replacement levy in a five-year period, also from 2017-2021. The board noted that although the new 2.0 mill levy for fire protection and EMS is considered an “additional levy,” in this case it actually just takes over for the two 1.0 mill levies that will expire in 2016. The trustees also stated the last replacement levy passed for Tipp-Monroe Community Services was 24 years ago which carries the 1992 valuation.

In other business, the township trustees paid bills totaling $269,455.42 (of which $223,465.46 were pass through accounts for Tipp Monroe Community Services and Tipp City Seniors, Inc.); accepted the financial status report ending August 2016 and the bank reconciliation report as of July 31, 2016; and announced that the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District board will meet 6 p.m. Mon., Sept. 12 in the township meeting room of 6 E. Main St., Tipp City. Another local meeting noted is on the fourth Thursdays of each month by the Tipp City Seniors, Inc. These 10 a.m. business meetings are held at the current location of 320 S. Third St. in Tipp City, and are open to the public.

Upcoming events for area residents include the Tipp City Farmer’s Marketplace from 5-8 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 8 and the last one for the year being Thurs., Sept. 15, both near the corner of South Third and East Main streets; the Tipp’s Top Secret Tour from 4-7 p.m. on Sat., Sept 10; and the 58th annual Tipp City Mum Festival Sept. 23-25 that includes a cruise-in in downtown Tipp City Friday evening, the Mum Festival parade Saturday morning, and festival activities and entertainment at Tipp City Park, 35 Parkwood, on Saturday and Sunday. Residents are also reminded of the weekly Miami County Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off each Wednesday in September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This service is at 2200 N. County Road 25A in Troy and for further information regarding charges and what items are permitted, please contact 440-3488.

The next meeting held by the township trustees will be 7 p.m. Mon., Sept. 19 in the township meeting room at 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.