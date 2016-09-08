Roads to close for Taste of Troy

TROY — On Saturday, Sept. 10, Troy Main Street Inc. will host the Taste of Troy event in the downtown area. For this event the following roadway or parking areas will be closed from 6 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday: Northwest Quadrant, Southwest Quadrant; West Main Street (south side) from Plum Street to the Public Square; West Main Street (north side) from east of the drive at the Safety Building to the Public Square; North Cherry Street from Main Street to the parking lot entrance.

Motorists are asked to be aware of this event.