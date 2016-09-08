Alleged child rapist incarcerated

TROY — A man is in jail after being accused of raping a 5-year-old boy known to him multiple times.

William Thomas Baker, 44, of Piqua, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree felony rape on Thursday. Baker was arraigned Thursday morning in Miami County Municipal Court.

The incidents reportedly took place at a residence on Washington Street in Troy, but Baker was living in Piqua when he was arrested. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the Troy Police Department received information from the Piqua Police Department that Baker may have been sexually abusing the victim.

Baker reportedly admitted to the behavior, stating that the first three incidents were “accidents” and that the other seven were not. The rapes allegedly occurred once a week from June until August. According to court records, Baker is also described as being somewhat developmentally challenged.

Baker is a registered sex offender. He was previously charged with rape and gross sexual imposition involving a 10-year-old male victim in May 2002. Those charges were settled with a plea agreement, and he was sentenced to prison, from which he was released in September 2005. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office sex offender search, Baker is classified as a habitual sex offender.

Baker is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total of $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for Baker is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Baker http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_William-Thomas-Baker-CMYK.jpg Baker

Reported victim is a 5-year-old boy

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336