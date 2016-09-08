Area briefs

Wines, chocolates event set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host A Tasting of Fine Wines and Chocolates on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

This premier wine tasting event will explore the pairing of wine and chocolate. Joe Reiser, owner of Winan’s Fine Chocolates and Coffees, will be the host for the evening. In addition to his 23 years of experience in the chocolate and coffee industry, he is a Level 1WSET Wine specialist and an IWP Italian Wine specialist.

As he leads participants through the tasting, he will educate attendees on the fine arts of winemaking and chocolatiering and how the two combine to produce a wonderfully rich pairing. Following the tasting, wine by the glass or bottle, and Winan’s Chocolates will be available for purchase.

There will two seating times: 6-7:30 p.m. and 7:45-9:15 p.m. Seating is limited to 30 guests at each seating. The cost is $25 per person. To register and pay online, visit troyhayner.org or stop by the Hayner.

Brukner offers Haunted Woods

TROY — Come enjoy a kid-friendly evening filled with guided walks, live animals and costumed characters at Brukner Nature Center.

Your guide will lead you along the gently rolling, luminary-lit trail and stop at five stations along the way so you and your family can learn all about the wild creatures of the night. But the fun doesn’t stop there; activities also include free face painting, crafts and games, wildlife viewing, storytelling at a campfire plus cookies and cider after the hike.

The Haunted Woods will be held Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 22-23 and 29.30, from 6:30-8 p.m.

This program is $3 per person for BNC members and $5 per person for non-members (cash or check only). Please be sure to have your membership card ready. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis on the night of the event, handed out in the order that you arrive at the gate at our entrance, so if you want to join your friends please ride together or meet and drive in together! Gate opens at 6 p.m. with the first group leaving at 6:30 p.m. and every 5 minutes after that. Parking is limited, so load up and car-pool.

Sports leagues now forming

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming sports leagues at the Piqua branch and Robinson branch. These leagues begin on the weekend of Oct. 14 or 21 at the Piqua branch and Oct. 21 at the Robinson branch and run for eight weeks.

Piqua branch leagues:

Kindergarten boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

4-5-year-old boys/girls basketball — Saturday mornings

7-10-year-old boys/girls indoor soccer — Saturday afternoons

Robinson branch leagues:

First and second grade boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

Third and fourth grade boys/girls basketball — Saturday mornings

3-4 and 5-6-year-old soccer — Saturday mornings/afternoons

Second through fifth grade floor hockey — Saturday afternoons (Begins Nov. 5)

Registrations are currently being accepted, with early registrations through Sept. 30. For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or [email protected]