Concord Twp. addresses loss of land

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township Trustees addressed the annexation of 55.8 acres on Lytle Road to the city of Troy at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Trustee Don Pence said the township trustees received a notice about the proposed annexation, which was filed by First Troy Corp. Troy City Council passed legislation to approve the annexation process along with the county.

“This is just information for the trustees, there’s no action we can or would need to take. It was just a courtesy that this annexation is being done,” Pence said.

Trustee Bill Whidden said, “I know anytime land is annexed, potential concern a township might have — even though we have no authority to object even if we wanted to — is the potential loss in revenue. I did research online on the county auditor’s (website) and it appears we are going to lose $120-150 annually. It’s not like it’s going to have an impact on us. However, unfortunately townships have no authority to object the issue even if we wanted to, quite frankly.”

Whidden said he did appreciate the courtesy of notification.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Chief Dave Duchak attended the township meeting and updated the trustees about last week’s drug ring bust and warrants served to Tipp City residents. Duchak said the people involved were part of a wholesale distribution ring and were not street level dealers.

“Is it because we are on the I-70/75 corridors or because it’s a small community? Why did they set up here in Miami County?” Whidden asked.

Duchak said a lot of activity in the Interstate area contributes to the drug trafficking in the area. Duchak also said Dayton is a source city as well as a “sanctuary” city, which has procedures to protect illegal immigrants.

“Unfortunately our proximity to Dayton and Montgomery County, we can get that drift off,” Duchak said.

Duchak said the majority of heroin related drug activity is taking place in Dayton with the majority of users driving to the city to acquire their drugs and transporting them back to the county.

Trustee Whidden also asked about the sheriff’s office about the use of Narcan, an opioid blocker, by the deputies.

Duchak said all deputies are trained on how to administer the drug when dispatched to an overdose. Due to its rural patrol, Duchak said deputies began carrying the medication in their cruises since they are often the first to arrive on scene. The sheriff’s office has revived two people so far since implementing the program this spring. The Narcan is supplied by the Miami County Public Heath through a state fund, according to Duchak.

In other news:

Trustee Pence said the township received a new plat map of the Stonybrook/Merrimont subdivision.

Road superintendent Neil Rhoades said he received salt bids for $62 per ton, nearly half of the cost from a year ago.

Trustees also discussed landscaping rock issues in the Lincolnshire intersection as well. The rocks have not been removed and further action by township crews may be needed to move them out of the right-of-way.

The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the township building on Horizon Court West.

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

