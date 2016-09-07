Date set for Black and White Affair

TROY — A date has been set, and preparations are under way, for the biennial Community Black and White Affair, benefitting the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen and St. Patrick School.

The event this year will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the St. Patrick Parish Center in Troy. The social fundraiser was started in 2003 serving as a non-denominational gathering to promote community and to raise funds for the above mentioned organizations. In addition to the compelling spirit of giving, attendees are drawn by the food and drink (Coldwater Café catering this year’s event), live music by recording artists Redline from Cleveland, and an array of live and silent auction items.

The St. Patrick Soup Kitchen has benefited from this event as it is an important source of funding. The soup kitchen has been in operation for 20 years, and serves on average 24,000 free meals per year — every weekday, beginning at 5 p.m.

For the St. Patrick School (Saint Patrick Alumni & Friends Association), the funds from the Black and White Affair have been put to good use to benefit the school children in a number of ways. Specifically, contributions have been set aside for tuition assistance, professional development, teachers’ aide programs, as well as other physical improvement to furniture, fixtures and the school playground. The school has just begun its 127th year, and continues to provide education and personal development opportunities for children in kindergarten through the eighth grade.

The event is open to any individual and/or business. Tickets in 2016 will be sold by the table, or on an individual basis — those interested in arranged seating should assemble friends and opt for the table purchase ($1,700 per table of 10). Individual ticket customers at $150 per ticket also are welcome, but will not be guaranteed assigned or arranged seating.

Those interested in purchasing a table or individual tickets should contact Dee Dee Bender at (937) 609-1446.