Junior high student removed due to verbal threat

TROY — A Troy Junior High School student was removed from school grounds after yelling various threats in the hallway before a teacher escorted him to the principal’s office on Tuesday.

Superintendent Eric Herman said the district has a zero tolerance policy regarding any verbal or physical threat and takes all reports of verbal threats and other various misconduct seriously.

“The kid said, ‘I have a gun’ or something like that. The moment he said that, a teacher took him to the office,” Herman said. “We do take everything seriously. We check everything out. He said something he should not have said and it was dealt with immediately He was sent home.”

Herman said administrators searched the student and his property and did not find any dangerous items in his possession. Herman said staff and the school’s school resource officer determined there was no danger due to the threats only being verbal.

The student was dismissed from the school grounds and further action by the school and juvenile court may be pending.

“Anything like this we take very serious,” Herman said.

Herman said if anything dangerous had been found, police and parents would have been notified immediately.

The Troy City Schools district handbook states students will be disciplined on the following conditions:

• Initiating a false alarm concerning a fire, bomb, or other dangerous condition when no such condition exists.

• Inducing panic or threats of harm to persons or property through words, actions or possession of hazardous substances.

The student handbook and the district’s discipline policy is available online at www.troy.k12.oh.us.

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

