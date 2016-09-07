Council approves Lytle Road annexation

TROY — On Tuesday, Troy City Council passed all three emergency resolutions regarding the 55.8 acres off Lytle Road annexation request made by First Troy Corp.

The application was filed by First Troy Corporation, who requested an expedited annexation.

Resident Lester Conard asked why the city didn’t have to notify adjacent property owners of the proposed annexation. Director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington said it was the property owner’s and the county’s responsibility to notify nearby property owners.

Conard then asked if the city contacted the county to follow up if residents have been notified by the property owners.

“I believe that is part of the process the county verifies,” Titterington said. “The city does not have the final word on the annexation.”

Council passed three resolutions regarding consent, statement of municipal service that will be provided to the area and a statement regarding buffering of incompatible uses on the newly annexed property from existing use on land remaining in the township.

Prior to vote, council member Robin Oda asked about buffering requirements and circumstances that require them.

Titterington said circumstances requiring buffering such as mounds, fencing and other types of buffering materials are narrow.

“We have something similar in our zoning codes,” he said.

Depending on the type of zoning the property requests in the future, different types of buffering uses would be used if deemed necessary.

Once the annexation is approved, the owner would have to file a zoning request with the city of Troy and its planning commission if they so desire.

Joseph L. Braden of the Office of the Auditor of the state of Ohio presented city auditor John Frigee the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

Council member John Twilliger was not present.

Public hearings were held for the rezoning issues of 2569 W. Main St. from M-2 Light Industrial to B-2 General Business and 19.821 acres of Halifax subdivision from R-1 Single Family and Agriculure-Residential to the single zoning of R-1 Single Family Residential.

No one spoke for or against either rezoning issue. A committee to discuss the rezoning ordinances will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at City Hall.

Council passed the following resolutions unanimously:

R-35-16 Agreement/FirstEnergy Solutions regarding opt-out electric aggregation program — first reading

R-39-16 Approve designation of U.S. Bicycle Route 25

Council passed the following ordinances unanimously:

O-44-2016 Adopt 2016 edition of the Emergency Operations Plan

O-45-2016 Dedication of storm sewer easement for Hobart Institute of Welding Technology.

Mayor Michael Beamish also recognized Dick Steineman and Ethan Gail for their part in the Feed Ohio initiative. September is Feed Ohio month and the city hall has a barrel to gather food pantry items.

“These two individuals as we all know are two individuals who care deeply about individuals around our community,” Beamish said.

Rich Dinsmore, president of Troy Community Works, gave an update of the construction and grant process of the 1-3 E. Main Street Building, known as the historic Coleman-Saidleman building.

The building’s architect Mike Dingeldein gave a presentation about the surge in urban revitalization and the demand for historic buildings for business and residential uses are on the rise. Dingeldein presented information about the work his firm has done in Hamilton and restoring buildings to their former glory and the positive feedback the projects have received. Dingeldein also noted the increasing demand for historic revitalization tax credits, which has been become competitive due to the urban revitalization movement. Dingeldein said his firm should know by Dec. 31 if the Coleman-Saidleman building has been awarded a tax credit or will refile for March 2017 awards.

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected]

