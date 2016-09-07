Rotarians hear update on Operation Recreation 2020

TROY — Rain and flooding cause havoc when local organizations want to play any number of outdoor sports, including baseball and soccer. As a result, several area groups have joined together to take a comprehensive approach to recreation in the Troy community. The main driver of the proposal was the acquisition of the Huelskamp Farm for the expansion of Paul G. Duke Park, 1670 Troy-Sidney Road, so the city’s baseball complex can be moved from the flood prone Knoop Fields on North County Road 25-A and Eldean Road in Troy. Councilman Bobby Phillips shared an update on the plan they call “Operation Recreation 2020” with Troy Rotarians during their weekly meeting on Aug. 30.

The goal of the plan is to construct new baseball and soccer facilities in Duke Park North, adjacent to Paul G. Duke Park. The new site will provide nine new baseball fields, three full sized soccer fields and a maintenance building. The plan is to begin construction in 2017 and open the park for use in 2018. In addition to the park expansion, money will be used to fund improvements at the Troy Senior Citizens Center, 134 N. Market St., such as roof replacement and renovations. The Miami Shores Golf Course, 402 E. Staunton Road, will invest in clubhouse and grounds improvements as well as a new driving range. The group hopes to raise $14 million by combining a 2 mil, 10-year levy with private funding of approximately $4 million. The levy, which would raise about $10 million, will be on the ballot on Nov. 8.

Operation Recreation 2020 includes Troy Junior Baseball, Midwest Ohio Baseball, Troy Christian High School, Troy High School Softball Organization, Troy Junior Trojans Baseball, Troy Posts No. 43 and Troy TL Boosters Inc., Troy Soccer Club, Troy Senior Citizens Center and Miami Shores Golf Course. These organizations will work with Troy’s Park Department to maintain the facilities. The Park Department is responsible for maintaining all grounds and buildings throughout the local parks, including mowing, landscaping, and the maintenance and preparation of soccer, football, baseball and softball fields. To learn more about the park department and its programs, visit www.troyohio.gov/207/Parks-Department.

Troy Rotarians and the Troy Rotary Foundation support several community projects annually. During the 2015-16 Rotary year, over $23,000 in scholarships and community aid was distributed from the fund, including support for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, Rotary’s annual Shoe Project, academic and community service scholarships, and sponsorships to summer camps at Brukner Nature Center and WACO Air Museum. The Troy Rotary Club is a member-involved, goal-oriented service club focused on socio/economic issues that have an impact both locally and internationally. Follow their activities on Facebook at Troy Rotary Club. To learn more about Rotary and membership, visit www.troyohiorotary.org.